BELTON — Mount Zion United Methodist Church, one of the last surviving early black churches in Bell County, could soon be getting a facelift.
In an effort to see the Belton church’s original sanctuary — a facility constructed in 1893 and last renovated in late August 2018 — restored to its former glory, Belton City Council authorized staff to submit an application for the Texas Rural African American Heritage Grant through Preservation Texas and an application for the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.
The applications, which both need to be submitted by early January, will be filed in partnership with the Mount Zion church, 218 N. Alexander St.
“The opportunity to apply for the African American Heritage Grant through Preservation Texas will provide the church with much needed funding to further preserve the original building,” Jo-Ell Guzman, a grants and special projects coordinator for the city of Belton, said. “The grant (proposes) to restore the building envelope and the sanctuary to bring historic preservation and education to the community and provide a place for community related events.”
The African American Heritage Grant would assist in funding window, door, floor, ceiling, electrical receptacle, heating and air conditioning, plumbing, fire suppression and paint improvements, as well as pew refinishing and utility closet updates, according to the city of Belton.
“This phase of improvements is estimated at $100,000 with a 25% match,” Guzman said. “Mount Zion United Methodist Church will provide this match. The city will provide local infrastructure upgrades: water service to the sanctuary and fire protection enhancements such as a fire hydrant and a dedicated fire protection service line. The estimated local city contribution is $10,000.”
The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, meanwhile, would help the church complete a series of exterior repairs to its exterior trim, masonry siding, paint, brick window sills and door trim.
“This phase of improvements is estimated at $125,000 with a 20% match,” Guzman said. “Mount Zion United Methodist Church will provide the match.”
Belton City Councilman Dan Kirkley is among the many rooting for a pair of successful grant applications.
“I have attended services at Mount Zion on a number of occasions. It’s just a marvelous experience and I love my brothers and sisters that go there,” Kirkley said during a Dec. 14 meeting. “I think for the neighborhood and for the membership … and to me personally, Mount Zion has been a huge blessing.”
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter — who alluded to failed applications in 2018 and 2020 for the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Preservation Grant — agreed.
“We’re hoping for a successful conclusion this time around,” he said. “There’s a lot of community support for that congregation … so we’re pulling for y’all very much.”