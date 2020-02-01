BELTON — Cheers erupted from a crowd of students, teachers and other community members standing outside of Belton High School.
The Belton Independent School District’s Special Olympics bowling team walked out of the building. Team members high-fived their supporters — some of whom held signs that read “Go Belton Tigers” and “Strike it big, Tigers’ — while the sounds of drums thundered in the air. They made their way between their fellow students to a bus heading to Fort Hood for a competition.
Among the people watching the send off in November — unbeknownst at the time — was Matt Smith, a Leander ISD educator who is the lone finalist for Belton superintendent.
That was the moment when it clicked for the 20-year educator.
“While the accolades and experiences of the students are amazing, the heart of the students and the community is beyond words,” Smith, 44, said. “As I researched the district and watched the send off for the Special Olympics bowling team at Belton High School, I knew this was the community that I wanted to join.”
Smith — the chief of staff and deputy superintendent in Leander ISD — is almost certainly joining the Belton ISD community after a state required 21-day period is over. The board of trustees last week unanimously agreed to name him as the lone finalist.
Trustees will consider hiring Smith on Feb. 17. At that time, they will set his salary and approve his contract. Smith currently earns a salary of $196,018, according to an open records request the Telegram filed with Leander ISD.
“Prior to the selection of the lone finalist, the third-party search firm (Thompson & Horton LLP) provided board members with an analysis of superintendent salaries in our region and at comparable districts across the state,” Elizabeth Cox, Belton ISD spokeswoman, said. “Our board fully intends to offer Dr. Smith a competitive salary.”
Smith is expected to succeed Susan Kincannon, who left Belton ISD to lead Waco ISD in September. Kincannon earned $215,000 as Belton schools superintendent.
Robin Battershell, the interim Belton superintendent, would earn a salary of $170,000 if she stayed with the district a year. However, she is only being paid for the time she works in the temporary position.
‘Rising to the top’
Smith beat out 43 applicants — all but one from Texas. Several trustees said the former English teacher’s commitment to students stood out to them.
“Dr. Smith, in our interview with him, was very student focused, but also very focused on relationships with staff,” board Secretary Janet Leigh said. “It was very important for us to have somebody who would empower and encourage the staff. Everything we’ve learned about him, he is very relational and very intelligent leader. Those were two of our main things.”
Board member Rosie Montgomery touted Smith’s effective communication skills.
“His enthusiasm level is very high. He was very intentional with his answers, and you can tell that he has students in his heart,” she said. “We were very blessed with a great slate of candidates and I think that speaks for the district. I believe we were able to narrow it down to the best candidate.”
Board Vice President Jeff Norwood said a candidate such as Smith — someone who has worked in a large and growing district with multiple high schools — was the best fit for Belton ISD.
“The work experience, coming from a (district) that’s 44,000 students, (has six high school) campuses, high growth, high energy — we felt like we needed that multi-high school experience,” Norwood said.
Trustee Ty Taggart also highlighted Smith’s experience in a growing district as a boon for Belton ISD.
“When you’re looking at a district headed in an upward trajectory, like we are, he seemed to hit all the points of a person that will enable us to take the next steps into being a big district but (also) valuing student-led everything,” Taggart said. “He checked all those boxes.”
Several trustees agreed it was tough for the school board when it came down to the final six candidates.
“It was really hard to narrow it down once we got down to six — it was really, really hard,” Taggart said. “We grilled him hard in those interviews. Under pressure, he was on point. He kept rising to the top in every way.”
Similar districts
Belton and Leander ISDs are similar in some respects.
Both are growing districts. Leander ISD grew from 37,158 students to 41,326 and opened four schools — three elementary school and a new high school — during Smith’s tenure. Belton ISD grew by 3,000 students to an enrollment of nearly 12,000 since 2011.
Both districts earned Bs for their latest A-F accountability ratings. Belton ISD scored 88 out of 100 — a 5-point gain from its 2018 rating of 83. Leander ISD scored an 89 in 2019 and 2018, according to the Texas Education Agency.
Belton ISD earned Bs in the three main performance categories — student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. Leander ISD had an A in student achievement and Bs in the two other areas.
Both districts have student populations that are majority white, according to TEA data: 52.5 percent of Belton students are white while 56.2 percent of Leander students are white.
Hispanic students make up 33.6 percent of Belton students, while in Leander they are 25.7 percent.
Black students account for 6.7 percent of Belton’s enrollment and they are 4.1 percent in Leander.
One significant difference between the two Central Texas districts is the number of economically disadvantaged students. They are 45.5 percent of Belton ISD’s enrollment while they represent 20.3 percent of Leander students.
A new beginning
Belton ISD is set to become a multi-high school district when Lake Belton High School opens in August. Leander ISD has six high schools.
That multi-high school experience will come in handy, Norwood said. Smith, during his second interview with trustees, detailed some plans he had for the district — including how to handle the transition to a multi-high school district.
“He has a plan to keep the two schools from becoming fierce competitors and keep it one community,” Norwood told the Telegram.
Smith plans to take his experience from Leander ISD while building on what he calls the heart and soul of Belton ISD to strike a balance between the two comprehensive high schools.
“I think it’s really important to make sure we are entirely focused on being one Belton throughout all of this,” Smith told the Telegram. “I know that opening up a second high school is probably on the minds of a lot of people in Belton, and we’ve been working really hard here for a long time to build that Tiger pride. But I also know the heart of this district is focusing on each and every student, and we can make sure we are supporting Lake Belton High School and Belton High and all the schools that feed into it.”
Leander ISD Superintendent Bruce Gearing said he is looking forward to working with Smith as a fellow superintendent.
“Matt has been an indispensable part of our leadership team and has done an outstanding job as our chief of staff,” Gearing said in a statement. “I want to personally thank Matt for his leadership and wish him well as he starts his new journey in Belton.”
The lone finalist is ready to take over as the top administrator in Belton ISD.
“Plato said the beginning is the most important part of the work,” Smith said after the board named him the lone finalist for superintendent. “I cannot wait for our beginning together and I cannot wait to take this journey with you.”