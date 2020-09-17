United Way of Central Texas has delivered 75 new books to the Central Texas Youth Services Bureau in Belton.
The Wednesday delivery came after United Way of Central Texas received a Start Smart Texas learning loss mini-grant — an award aimed at offsetting lost learning opportunities from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Start Smart Texas is a partnership between United Ways of Texas, Texas PBS and the National Campaign for Grade Level Reading, and is focused on the improvement of student success.
Veshell Greene, the local United Way’s vice president of resource development, said Wednesday’s delivery was just the first of many to come.
“We’ll do as many (deliveries) till there are no books left,” Greene said.
She credited Shane Montoya and Amanda Johnson with the United Way of Central Texas for the work they have done throughout the grant application process and beyond.
“Amanda and Shane are like partners in crime,” she said. “They both filled out the grant and then Amanda has been the primary book purchaser.”
Johnson, a case manager with the local United Way office, said Wednesday’s book delivery will benefit a couple of programs offered through the Central Texas Youth Services Bureau, 204 N. East Street in Belton.
“Some of the books are going to Option House and that is one of the shelters where kids are staying,” Johnson said. “They were saying how they have just five books there right now and the kids really like to read.”
She emphasized how the Central Texas Youth Services Bureau was incredibly grateful for the donation,
“When you’re working with homeless or almost homeless youth, a lot of the kids don’t have things of their own. “They were really excited about the opportunity to put brand new books into their hands.”
Montoya noted how they first began drafting an application for the grant nearly a month and a half ago, and learned about the grant’s approval just a few weeks later.
“This grant was up to $1,500 … but because of our initiatives and the emphasis we put around them, we were actually granted more than that,” Montoya, the director of strategic programs, said. “We got $1,675, which allowed us the opportunity to get even more books than we originally expected.”
Montoya added how those additional funds will allow the local United Way to benefit even more local organizations, and expects to be able to purchase over 3,000 books in total for children up to 18 years old.
Community partners, including Head Start, the Helping Hands Ministry of Belton, Temple ISD and Belton ISD, also will assist in future deliveries for local children.
“United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of everybody in the community,” Greene said. “This grant fulfills our education pillar, and it’s all about making sure these children are ready for school.”
Greene detailed how these books help place children in a position, where they can be successful.
“Having books that they’re actually interested in will make them want to read more often … and when you read more often you of course get better grades,” she said. “When you get better grades it opens up so many more opportunities.”