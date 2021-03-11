There’s always more to a story for Patricia Benoit.
“The challenge of writing my (weekly “Backroads” column for the Telegram) is the research, but that’s where you get the depth and the real interest,” Benoit said. “It’s not just something you rip off of Wikipedia. I go through census records, death records, old newspapers, scholarly material, books and peer-reviewed journal articles … to try and find a little depth and context to it.”
Benoit emphasized how research requires patience and can often lead her to new content.
“It always opens the door to something new,” she said. “There was something that I wrote about 20 years ago … and I looked back at the research and said ‘Well, there’s a column.’ There was more to the story that added a lot more depth about this woman’s life and it was from research that I had done many years ago.”
This dedication to Texas history earned Benoit the 2020 Outstanding Media & Entertainment Award from the Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — a recognition that recently led to a first-place award from the Texas Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
“This annual award recognizes those who make outstanding contributions to their community,” Becky Vajdak, a member of the Betty Martin Chapter, said. “The chapter recognizes Patricia’s unwavering dedication to excellence in historic preservation through not only her writing but her volunteer work.”
Although the recognition from the Texas Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is typically awarded during a black-tie event, Vajdak said this year’s banquet is virtual.
“Due to COVID-19, her speech has been recorded professionally and sent to the state society,” she said. “Patricia is registered so that she will be able to watch the proceedings.”
Benoit repeatedly thanked the Betty Martin Chapter for this honor, noting that it’s always great to be recognized by “hometown folks.”
“It’s a great honor and I’m thrilled,” Benoit said. “I especially want to thank the Betty Martin Chapter. They’ve been really great supporters of Americanism programs in schools … and I admire the work they do in historic preservation. That’s what makes this a great honor.”
Other awards
Angela Diaz, an American History teacher at Temple High School, placed third for the “2020 Outstanding American History Teacher” award from the Texas Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
“She is an outstanding educator who promotes the history of the United States to her students and volunteers a great deal of time to the community,” Vajdak said. “Angela has been active in our community for over 20 years and also works as a girl’s soccer coach.”
Diaz has previously told the Telegram that it is her passion for students to be successful — while having fun — through her course curriculum.
“They know that I won’t let them just sit idle,” Diaz said. “The whole idea behind blended learning is having the student become successful by having them understand that they can be successful. I help them understand this by staying on them and letting them know that I am here to help — that they can do it, but that I’m here to guide them.”