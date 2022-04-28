Texas Department of Transportation contractor crews will perform various construction work on Loop 121 under Interstate 14 in Belton starting at 7 p.m. tonight.
The work will include removing traffic islands on both sides of the freeway overpass and paving over the removed islands, the agency said in a news release.
The work will end at 6 a.m. Friday.
On Friday, crews plan to pave the then-removed island from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The traffic lanes will be reduced to 10-foot lanes to give crews room to safely work.
The work is part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to widen Loop 121 from W Avenue O to Sparta Road to a four-lane divided highway.
TxDOT encourages motorists to watch their speed and eliminate distractions when driving in work zones.