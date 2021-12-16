The Temple City Council saw the presentation of two funds worth more than $170,000 Thursday.
The money the city received was part of the fiscal year 2021 child safety funds and the fiscal year 2021 hotel motel tax funds. These funds, delivered each year to Temple by Bell County, go towards various projects restricted by state law.
Funds for child safety, totaling $91,549, were presented to the city by Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke.
Luedeke said state law requires the funds to be used for school crossing guard programs if they exist in the city, otherwise needing to go towards child safety programs.
“Since the program started in 2001, Bell County has distributed $1,511,947 just to the city of Temple,” Luedeke said. “This year’s allocation to the city of Temple is almost $12,000 more than the previous year.”
Luedeke said vehicle registrations are the main source of these child safety funds. He said the money gathered by the county this year was about a 10.7% increase compared to last year due to delayed car registrations during the coronavirus pandemic.
New Census data from 2020, Luedeke said, also caused Temple to receive more than it had in previous years, with money being divided between cities in the county based upon population.
Temple officials said the city has previously used the money from these fees to fund School Resource Officer positions and the creation of crosswalks and safety signs near schools.
County Commissioner Bill Schumann also was at the meeting, awarding the city $86,686 in money collected as part of the hotel motel tax.
City officials said these funds were limited in how they could be spent, with the city normally using them to attract events and tourism to the area.
Schumann said the county splits about 17% of the money it receives from the tax amongst local cities, with the remainder mainly going towards the Bell County Expo Center.
“It has been a great thing, I think, for the cities and a great thing for Bell County,” Schumann said. “Almost all of that money goes to the Expo and you can see that we are improving the Expo almost every day.”