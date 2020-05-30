BELTON — Amiee Hearn of Killeen, organizer of a search for missing Fort Hood soldier Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, said more than 100 volunteers showed up Saturday morning at Miller Springs Park.
Those included some of the young woman’s family, who Hearn said she hadn’t previously met, nor did she know Guillen before all of this happened.
“I was hearing a lot about it on the news,” she said.
She said she’s talked to officials about the case. “I know law enforcement has been searching and will continue to,” she said.
The Belton park was chosen for the weekend search, Hearn said.
“This was our meet-up place,” she said of Miller Springs Park. “We’re trying to cover as much lake area as possible, hiking trails.”
When she made her online post, everyone suggested this area below the dam, she said. Assisted by her husband, Marcus, a Fort Hood soldier, she said she dispersed people to different areas.
“We have people on foot and on all-terrain vehicles,” she said. “Nothing yet. We’re going to come out again tomorrow.”
On Saturday, her volunteers also searched at Chalk Ridge Falls Park near Stillhouse Hollow Lake and Ogletree Gap park in Copperas Cove, she said.
“Tomorrow, we’ll do more at Stillhouse Hollow Lake,” she said.
Martin Nitschke of Houston said he drove to Belton from Houston specifically for the search.
“Obviously, it’s somebody on the base grabbed her,” he said.
He said there was a rally about Guillen’s disappearance Friday night at the Federal Building in Houston, where some of her family and friends spoke. A lot of information is on the Facebook page of “Search for Vanessa Guillen,” he said.
“There’s no way that girl would go AWOL,” he said.
Guillen was last seen April 22 at Fort Hood, according to Fort Hood officials. Several agencies are assisting the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command with the investigation, including the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the FBI.