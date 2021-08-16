BELTON — A full southbound closure of Interstate 35 is planned for 7 tonight.
The closures, part of a striping operation, will stop traffic on all southbound mainlanes of I-35 between Loop 121 and Central Avenue, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said.
Traffic will be directed to exit Central Avenue. The southbound on-ramps of Sixth Avenue and Central Avenue will be closed.
Additionally, the exit ramps to Main Street/State Highway 317, Interstate 14 and Loop 121 will not be available.
The closure will end at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The operation is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress, Smith said.
Signage will be in place to inform motorists of roadwork and traffic control operations. Updates and information are posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
TxDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions and watch for road crews.