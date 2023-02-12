For the moment, the price of gasoline is headed in a good direction.
Across the state of Texas, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular is $3.03 per gallon, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That’s 9 cents less than last week and 12 cents less than last year.
Of the metropolitan areas in Texas, drivers in El Paso and Midland are paying the highest average price of $3.18 per gallon. Drivers in McAllen are paying the lowest average price of $2.89 per gallon.
Locally, the average price of regular unleaded for the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $3 per gallon — 11 cents lower than last week and a cent lower than this time last year, AAA said.
The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $3.44 per gallon, 6 cents less than the same time last week and 3 cents less than at the same time last year.
Gasoline prices predominantly follow the price of crude oil. Industry analysts say other factors include refining costs, distribution and marketing costs, and federal and state taxes. Still more factors may influence local retail fuel prices.
The recent decision by OPEC to hold steady on production levels led to lower crude oil prices, AAA said. The price for a barrel of oil has stayed close to $70 recently, after being near $80 earlier this year.
“The oil markets are clearly still very sensitive to daily economic news, leading to slight fluctuations in retail gas prices,” said AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster. “Crude oil accounts for nearly 60 percent of what drivers pay at the pump. Rising or falling oil prices can have a direct impact on motorists’ wallets.”
Texas drivers are paying the lowest gas price average in the U.S., said gasprices.aaa.com. Drivers in Hawaii are paying the highest average price of $4.90 per gallon of unleaded regular.
On the local level, a GasBuddy survey showed 10 Temple stations averaging $2.82 per gallon of unleaded regular.
The cheapest gas in town, according to the survey, was $2.79 per gallon, available at Sam’s Club, 1414 Marlandwood Road, and Buc-ee’s at 4155 N. General Bruce Drive.
This was followed closely by Sunoco & Stripes at 5511 W. Adams Ave., with a price of $2.81 per gallon.
After that, five stations had the same price of $2.83 per gallon. They were Walmart, 6801 W. Adams Ave., the H-E-B locations at 1206 W. Adams Ave. and 3002 S. 31st St., CEFCO at 7100 W. Adams Ave., and Valero & Circle K at 101 W. Ave. H.
CEFCO at 5510 W. Adams Ave. and Valero at 5520 S. General Bruce Drive followed at $2.84 per gallon.