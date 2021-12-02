A Temple man who formerly taught at a Georgetown middle school was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on a charge of indecency with a child with sexual contact.
Cory Bounds, 35, accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl, remains in custody at the Bell County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000 for the second-degree felony charge.
According to an arrest affidavit, on Sept. 25, at about 12:18 a.m., officers with the Temple Police Department responded to a residence on the 1300 block of Honey Hill Drive in Temple to a report of an adult who caught Bounds allegedly abusing the girl.
The caller saw Bounds allegedly abusing the girl, made him leave the room, and called police.
“The suspect had his hand under the blanket near the victim’s private parts,” the affidavit described the caller telling police about the incident.
The victim told the adult that she tried to make Bounds stop when he touched her inappropriately.
A sexual assault exam was performed on the girl at Baylor Scott & White Children’s Medical Center – Temple, where she identified Bounds as her alleged attacker, the affidavit said.
Officials from Georgetown ISD previously said Bounds taught at Wagner Middle School for a few weeks, but was placed on administrative leave immediately after his arrest. No Georgetown ISD students were affected by the abuse, the district said.
Bounds is no longer employed with Georgetown ISD after the school board voted Nov. 15 to end his employment, Melinda Brasher, executive director of community engagement and communications, told the Telegram on Thursday.
Bounds is scheduled to appear at an arraignment hearing in the 27th District Judicial Court, presided by Judge John Gauntt, on Jan. 6, 2022.