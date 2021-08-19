BELTON — The Belton Police Department invites Belton residents to participate in 2021 National Night Out activities planned for Tuesday, Oct. 5.
The event, celebrated across the nation, together citizens, law enforcement agencies, civic groups, neighborhood organizations, and local officials.
Belton citizens can get involved by holding neighborhood block parties, decorating front yards, changing exterior lights to blue bulbs, or any other creative way to show neighborhood unity, according to a news release.
“This event commemorates strong community partnerships and reminds criminals that police and residents are united,” the city said in a news release.
To register a National Night Out event, fill out the online form at www.beltontexas.gov/nno or at the front desk of the Belton Police Department, 711 E. Second Ave.
Registration deadline is Sept. 20.
The Belton Police Department coordinates with registered parties to provide supplies and other assistance. To learn more about National Night Out, contact Candice Griffin at 254-933-5854.