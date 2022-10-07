A dump truck working on construction projects Friday in downtown Temple accidentally came into contact with a power line and subsequently brought down the line and severed both power fiber optic cables to the Temple Annex Building located at 205 E. Central Ave.
Temple annex closed due to power line accident
- Staff Report
- Updated
