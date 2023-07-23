Temple residents got a preview of upcoming city projects at Thursday’s City Council meeting — which also included next year’s proposed budget.
City officials presented an outline of what developments would take place in the city over the next six years as part of its development plan, as well as how it would pay for those projects. During the meeting the Council approved placing a hearing to adopt the proposed budget and tax rate on the body’s Aug. 17 meeting agenda.
The current proposed property tax rate by the city is 61.3 cents per $100 in valuation, which would mean no change from the city’s current property tax rate.
Officials said this tax rate could decrease, and not increase, before it is approved depending on how much home values in the city are appraised at this year.
“We have not received the tax roll nor our tax rate calculations but after this meeting … (the council) can come down at the future meetings without resetting the timeline, but you can go above that,” Traci Barnard, director of finance for the city, said.
The new property tax rate would mean residents with a home worth $100,000 would pay $613 in taxes to the city.
City projects
During the meeting City Manager Brynn Myers talked about many projects that are on the way for the city in the coming years. She said that each year officials plan six years ahead to make sure they can allocate money for the most needed projects.
A large part of the coming fiscal year’s budget includes additions to the city’s police and fire departments.
This includes the hiring of 32 police officers over the next six years as well as three animal service officer positions in the coming fiscal year.
In the coming years the city also plans to add an additional property crimes investigation squad and two officers to implement an advanced training squad.
To deal with the growing city, officials said they also plan to add an additional 53 firefighter positions and seven civilian positions over the next six years.
The budget also proposes funding the design of a new fire station in West Temple next year, with the structure to be built in Fiscal Year 2026.
Emergency responders also will be receiving a pay increase this year as part of the city’s efforts to attract talent.
Improvements for the city’s infrastructure over the next year are expected to include improvements to 42nd Street, Little River Road, Hartrick Bluff Road and Poison Oak Road, and the design of Young Avenue, Henderson Street and the first phase of MLK Drive.
Officials also plan to increase the funding for pavement maintenance in the city, with the eventual goal of $1.75 million a year.
“Our ultimate needs for pavement maintenance are $1.75 million so we are building up to this amount with an additional $250,000 per year,” Myers said. “In Fiscal Year 2024 we will have reached the $750,000 threshold and we will continue to climb until we reach our recommended level.”
In the coming year, the city also plans to fund the creation of an Arts and Culture Master Plan, which officials hope will help them guide developments in the city.
Officials said they also plan to add additional staff to the city’s library, which was recommended in the recently completed library master plan. That plan also included the city expanding the existing library and acquiring more land across the city for three branch locations this fiscal year.
Parks in the city also will see improvements over the next fiscal year, with officials highlighting West Temple Park, Von Rosenberg Park, Walker Park, Colquitt Park, the Miller Springs Nature Center and the Gober Recreation Center.
To help support nonprofits in the community that help residents, officials said they would create two groups of partnership grants.
“This includes … education and recreation partnership grants as well as community enhancement partnership grants to provide programming that helps us further our strategic initiatives,” Myers said. “It might be things like after school or arts programming, or things like house improvement programs with partners that work within our community.”
Myers said the city also would offer neighborhood improvement grants to help residents improve and repair their homes.
During the meeting, Mayor Tim Davis stressed to residents how important it was that the city continue working on these sorts of infrastructure projects.
“I have said it before, if you miss a year of progress you set yourself back four or five years,” Davis said. “One thing that we have done well the last few years, I think, is to maintain the progress that is needed to keep our city on a firm foundation.”
The city’s budget is expected to be presented again and approved at 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.