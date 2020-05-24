Axel Hernandez is an artist in the making, and the Belton New Tech School @ Waskow sophomore now has another award to add to his growing collection.
The young artist’s piece, “My Grandmother,” won “best in show” at the 2020 District 31 Congressional Art Competition.
“While we couldn’t do our normal celebration and awards ceremony, I want every participant to know how proud I am of them,” U.S. Rep. John Carter said in a news release. “I look forward to Axel’s incredible artwork representing our Congressional district in the U.S. Capitol for the next year.”
Carter spoke with Axel via a FaceTime call to congratulate him.
“I stood at my desk with absolutely no words. All I could think of was how out of the 66 pieces of art, the judges chose my art to be showcased in the U.S. Capitol Building,” Axel said in a news release.
But Axel’s art teacher, Mark Graham, did not find himself as shocked after Axel earned a top score at the Texas Art Education Association’s High School Visual Arts Scholastic Event state competition in April.
“This is our big annual art competition. Axel received a four — the top score — which is a big deal. Only 5 percent of the over 31,000 students that entered statewide achieved this,” Graham said in a news release.
Axel said the art courses he has taken since the sixth grade have helped develop his ability to express his creativity and individuality through artwork. Although these recognitions provide confirmation his hard work is paying off, he doesn’t believe recognition is everything.
“Although winning multiple times in a couple of months has felt incredible, I want everyone to know that not everything is about medals, ribbons and diplomas,” he said. “It’s about improving and recognizing how far you’ve come.”
Axel said he is still working to improve his art despite COVID-19 campus closures, and is beginning new projects each week — including the portrait of Mother Teresa he is currently working on.
“The thing that makes Axel such a great student and successful artist is that he is willing to put in the time and hard work,” Graham said. “He responds well to criticism and is always trying to improve. He is competitive but also humble and kind.”