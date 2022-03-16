Baylor Scott & White employees did not waste any time to start sending medical supplies to those in need in Ukraine through their Faith in Action Initiative.
“From the very first day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we were on video conference calls with pastors and humanitarian aid leaders in Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, and throughout Europe,” Matthew Hoffman, director of the initiative, said. “From those conversations, we found that their greatest need was medical supplies to care for those wounded and displaced.”
Once a need was determined, volunteers teamed up with the community to collect items.
“Throughout the last couple of weeks, we have had volunteers from the community and Baylor Scott & White Health’s own staff members sorting through medical supplies, gathering the requested items needed,” Hoffman said. “Presently, we are focusing on shipping basic wound care supplies, gauze bandaging and other emergency medical goods. We have already delivered three different shipments via air freight to Ukraine. We are working on several larger shipments that would be the equivalent of several shipping containers of supplies.”
Hoffman said they constantly help those in need, but the organization will focus on a specific country when a significant need arises.
“Concerning Ukraine, Faith in Action has been involved with shipping supplies to hospitals in Kyiv for at least the last four years consistently,” he said. “When this invasion happened, we immediately reached out to our nonprofit partners there in Ukraine to see how we could help.”
The organization accepts donations to get more items and ensure they get to their destination.
“Right now, the greatest need continues to be basic bandaging and wound care supplies,” said Hoffman. “If people would like to donate those goods, they can do so by dropping them off at our Second Life Resource Center in Waco, 2911 Herring Ave. If individuals would like to donate financially to help with shipping costs, they can log onto our website at foundations.bswhealth.com.”