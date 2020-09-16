Chisholm Trail Elementary School’s enrollment is now eight students higher than its capacity of 792, Belton Independent School District officials said.
“We have 800 students enrolled as of Sept. 16. This is up from 727 at the end of May,” Principal Elizabeth McMurtry said.
That growth pushed the Belton Independent School District to buy two portable buildings to hold four classrooms. Acquiring portable classrooms has been in the works since at least last fall.
“We’re still growing in Belton ISD and a large amount of our growth in the south portion of our district impacts Chisholm Trail Elementary School,” Superintendent Matt Smith said. “The portables were added to help us prepare for growth at the school.”
The Belton school board in May approved the purchase of two portables for $200,000, and allotted up to $55,000 to set up the four classrooms inside the buildings with technology, furniture and other items, according to a staff report.
“The classrooms will be able to meet the needs of approximately 88-100 students depending on the grade level assigned,” the report stated.
The portables, McMurtry said, are located on the southeast end of the campus, 1082 S. Wheat Road in Belton.
“I love that our campus is growing and that my teachers and staff have opportunities to serve more kids,” she said. “We appreciate the extra space the portables are giving us to meet the individual needs of our students.”
The new classrooms, Smith and McMurtry said, are being fully utilized at Chisholm Trail as school resumes in the era of COVID-19. Among Belton ISD’s coronavirus mitigation rules, students who attend face-to-face instruction are required to wear masks, practice social distancing and frequently wash their hands while in class.
Belton ISD is unsure of how long the portables will be used at the school as administrators and the board of trustees consider the district’s long-term goals.
“As part of our district goals this year, we are examining our facilities and facility use for the students we serve,” Smith said. “Based on a facilities assessment this year and our projected growth, we plan to create a strategic plan for our school district that will address facility needs. These decisions will impact the length of use of the portables at Chisholm Trail Elementary School.”
One option Belton ISD has mentioned in the past year is to build additional wings at Chisholm Trail and other elementary schools to keep up with growing enrollment. That type of decision, Smith said, will come as district leaders set Belton ISD’s long-term strategic plan.
“There are many ways to deal with growth and, based on our facilities assessment and our projected enrollment, we will develop a proper plan to thrive amidst the growth we are seeing across the district and at Chisholm Trail Elementary School,” he said.