There will be more than 35,000 books than usual on sale this week — starting Wednesday — as the Friends of the Temple Public Library hold their biannual book sale.
Volunteers from the nonprofit have books and other items in boxes for sale on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, located at 100 W. Adams Ave. The organization sells donated books twice a year to help fund project for the library and the community.
“Our mission statement basically is to support the library services and literacy in the community,” Diann Anderson, the sale coordinator for the organization, said.
The book sales at the library have been held at the library since the event started in 1985.
This year the book sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Anderson said this year the group has expanded its hours to 7 p.m. on three of its four public days so those with jobs can still visit.
Anderson said she enjoyed putting on the book sale each year as it helps people and families find books to read at an inexpensive price.
In previous years, Anderson said people have come from all over the state to visit the book sale. She said a big selling point have been the children’s books, which can be pricy new.
“Children’s books are expensive and we are selling them for 50 cents and $1, it doesn’t get any cheaper than that,” Anderson said. “We haven’t raised our prices ever… that I can remember.”
A majority of books sold by the organization range in price from 50 cents to $2, with some vintage books and other material being more expensive.
Organizers estimate that, of the 35,000 books displayed each sale, they sell more than 20,000. Anderson said this helps the nonprofit generate between $50,000 and $60,000 a year.
Books not sold during the sale are held for the next event, donated to local organizations or sold in grab bags in the library.
Nancy Mackey, president of the organization, said all the money generated by the book sales go towards needed supplies for the library.
Officials said these needs include new books and various subscription services.
One large project recently approved by the nonprofit’s board was spending $60,000 for a new vehicle to serve as a bookmobile.
“So every penny that we raise goes to support the library,” Mackey said. “This year… we were just able to purchase a new bookmobile for the library. We have been saving a long time for that.”
Officials said the vehicle will be outfitted by the city to serve various communities.
For those who can’t make it out this week to the book sale, organizers said its next sale, the Mid-Winter Book Sale, would take place from March 1-4 with a members-only preview on Feb. 28.