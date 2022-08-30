Labor Day book sale

(left) Sarah Thomas, 5, and her mom JoAnna Thomas look at the back of a book at the Friends of the Temple Public Library annual Labor Day book sale on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

There will be more than 35,000 books than usual on sale this week — starting Wednesday — as the Friends of the Temple Public Library hold their biannual book sale.

