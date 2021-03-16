BELTON — The Bell County Sheriff’s Department might soon have another pair of eyes watching out for speeders after county commissioners supported a grant this week.
The Sheriff’s Department received unanimous approval from the Commissioners Court Monday on a grant to purchase a new automatic license plate recognition system. The grant would pay for 100 percent of the system’s cost, with the county seeking about $38,000.
Lt. Bobby McClinton said the grant is through the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Criminal Justice Division, and would pay for new equipment, software and training.
“We currently have a speed trailer … that we can deploy throughout the county to monitor traffic conditions,” McClinton said. “The equipment that we have is very outdated and still runs on a disk-operated system prompt. There is no data collection from it, it is merely a deterrent.”
The system in the grant would provide the county with a new speed trailer able to record the license plates of those who pass by and look for vehicles that are stolen or wanted.
McClinton said the grant the department applied for would include two years of service for the system but even after that time it is estimated to pay for itself.
The department will be able to put out the speed trailer in areas suspected of having frequent speeders, gathering data of how serious the problem is. The department said this would replace sending deputies out into the county to monitor the situation and catch speeders.
McClinton said if a speeding problem is discovered, the department can then send out deputies.
“Funding-wise it is just not good business to park a patrol car all day long for a county road that might just have six residents who live on it,” McClinton said. “And, not to take away from those six residents, manpower-wise it doesn’t make sense. I can put this (there) and take care of that issue.”
Jeff Buuck, chief deputy of the Sheriff’s Department, said that while the reader does record the license plates of those who pass by, that aspect is only to collect data and won’t be used to issue tickets.
“There is no enforcement part to this,” Buuck said. “You can’t get tickets off of this thing. It is not a red light camera.”
McClinton said all of those in the state of Texas with a license plate reader do need to enter that information into the Texas Department of Public Safety License Plate Depository. He said this depository can be searched by officers around the state looking for stolen vehicles or cars used in criminal cases.
Buuck said the department also uses the reader to monitor for suspects that might be in the area, similar to a trip wire, and has helped catch suspects in the past.
The grant now needs to be approved by the state before money can be received, something Buuck believes will happen.