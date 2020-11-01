Election Day is finally here.
Bell County’s 41 polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Registered voters can cast their ballots at any of the county’s polls.
Voters will be deciding races from the White House down to city and school elections.
More than 100,000 people in Bell County have already voted — exceeding the total number of votes the county saw in the 2016 presidential election when 94,551 people showed up to cast a ballot.
This election is all but certain to set a new record for the number of people who vote. The last presidential election held that record until Thursday.
Bell County has 215,974 registered voters, according to the Texas Secretary of State. The county has gained 29,443 new registered voters since the 2016 election, according to state data.
Registered voters need to bring one of seven acceptable forms of photo identification when they visit their polling place. Those include a Texas-issued driver’s license; a Texas election identification certificate; a personal ID card; a Texas license to carry a handgun; a U.S. military ID card; a U.S. citizenship certificate; or a U.S. passport.
If you don’t have one of the seven forms of ID, you can still vote by signing a form that states you have a “reasonable impediment” from getting the required identification, according to the Texas Secretary of State. The form will be available at each polling location.
The state outlines a reasonable impediment as being a lack of transportation, disability, illness, family responsibilities, work schedule, lost or stolen ID, have not received a photo ID, or a lack of a birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain an acceptable form of ID.
Voters that do this will need to present a valid voter registration certificate; certified birth certificate; or a copy or original of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document that shows the voter’s name and address.