Ready for curbside pickup

Lucinda Nieto, left, and Barbara Owen, Temple ISD Food Service employees, chat as they wait July 20, 2020, outside Scott Elementary School in Temple to serve breakfast.

The workers said approximately 25 students come for breakfast daily, which includes items such as cereal, one hot item, juice, fruit and muffins. Monday’s hot item was pancake on a stick; other days they serve bagels and eggs with sausage.

Breakfast is available for pick up 8-9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and lunch is available 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lunch on Monday was a hot meal of chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, green beans and a roll.

About 70 to 75 students come each day for lunch.

“Some children ride bikes or walk to pick up their food,” Owen said. “It is not necessary to have an adult with the child.”

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

The Temple Public Library will be the site of a drive-through food pickup for children starting at noon Friday. It is affiliated with the library’s summer reading program.

The drive-through will be off of North First Street, with walkups available. Weekend meals will be available from noon to 1 p.m.

Breakfasts for anyone up to the age of 18 will be available 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on weekdays through summer, starting Monday.

People picking up food will need to have identification if a child is not accompanying them. Acceptable forms are an official letter or email listing children enrolled, student report cards, children’s birth certificates, student ID cards or the attendance record from the parent portal of the school website.