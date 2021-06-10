The Temple Public Library will be the site of a drive-through food pickup for children starting at noon Friday. It is affiliated with the library’s summer reading program.
The drive-through will be off of North First Street, with walkups available. Weekend meals will be available from noon to 1 p.m.
Breakfasts for anyone up to the age of 18 will be available 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on weekdays through summer, starting Monday.
People picking up food will need to have identification if a child is not accompanying them. Acceptable forms are an official letter or email listing children enrolled, student report cards, children’s birth certificates, student ID cards or the attendance record from the parent portal of the school website.