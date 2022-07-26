Two Temple residents are facing burglary of a habitation charges in connection with a home break-in, police said.
Dawn Braelyn O’Neal, 19, and Alan McCoy Pyle, 20, were arrested by Temple police officers Monday night in alley behind the house, police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.
Officers were dispatched at about 7:57 p.m. Monday night to the 1200 block of South Fifth Street after a neighbor who was house sitting reported the break-in.
“The house sitter said two people broke into the home. While surveying the area, officers noticed a man, identified as Alan Pyle and a female, identified as Braelyn O’Neal, running from the scene,” Mackowiak said.
The two suspects were seen running into a laundry business down the street.
Mackowiak said other officers surveyed the broken-in home, which was in disarray and showed signs of people living there. Pyle and O’Neal were both told they were banned from the residence, she said.
Two hours later, police went back to the home and noticed someone had broken in again.
“They spotted Pyle and O’Neal sitting directly behind the home in an alley way,” Mackowiak said. “Officers noticed they had with them several items they had originally found inside the home while the two were at the laundry mat.”
Police found the items in the alley way — like identification cards and hygiene products — that were items that belonged to the homeowner.
Pyle and O’Neal were arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail, where they both remained Tuesday. Both had pending third-degree felony charges. Bonds had not been set for both suspects by Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.