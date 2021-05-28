As she juggles two jobs and four children, Ramona Brave is elated to finally have a kitchen of her own.
“My kids and I were really worried when things were getting bad, but now we have our own home,” she said. “We can cook a real meal in our kitchen. We have beds and furniture, and my youngest is sleeping through the night … that wasn’t happening before when we were homeless.”
Brave credited Family Promise of East Bell County — a nonprofit organization that has strived to empower families experiencing homelessness for more than 15 years — for their change in fortune.
“Family Promise has meant so much to me,” she said. “They helped me every step of the way and took so much stress off of us. I don’t know what would have happened without Family Promise.”
Rucker Preston, Family Promise of East Bell County’s executive director, said Brave is the first individual to be assisted through the nonprofit’s new Diversion Initiative — a program that aims to divert families from an at-capacity shelter into safe and sustainable housing.
The Diversion Initiative was helped made possible through a recent $30,000 grant.
“Family Promise’s new Diversion Initiative reduces the stress and demand that is put upon shelters in Bell County and allows families to bypass the time and energy spent moving in and out of a homeless shelter,” according to Family Promise of East Bell County.
Although Preston noted how Family Promise of East Bell County has a 94 percent success rate in assisting its homeless families, he stressed how there has rarely been a time when the nonprofit’s transitional shelter has not been at full capacity.
“It is heartbreaking to be at full capacity and not have the resources to serve children and parents who are homeless,” he told the Telegram. “We are extremely excited about the future with the new Diversion Initiative. Nothing brings us more joy than seeing families empowered into a new life of sustainability, thriving for years after being with us at Family Promise.”
Preston said families in need of assistance can inquire by calling 254-773-9980 or by going online at familypromisebellcounty.org — a site where information is readily available about how to donate.