A Temple man arrested on felony charges Thursday for his alleged involvement in a Sept. 12 shooting that injured four people.
Ja’Mountae Brazell, 20, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
The Temple Police Department said Brazell was arrested on a warrant Thursday and he was transported to the Bell County Jail. He was held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
The charge stems from a shooting at about 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 12 on the 900 block of S. 24th St., where four victims suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
“This case is still under investigation,” police said in the release. “Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.”