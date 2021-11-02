The Belton Police Department is seeking donations of items for its seventh annual Silver Santa program, which benefits Belton residents enrolled in the RU OK? Senior Welfare Program.
The department’s goal is to provide a Christmas gift bag for each program participant, according to a news release.
Items sought include bandages, scarves, socks, calendars, cotton gloves, jar openers, lip balm, knitted winter hats, small notepads, small flashlights, drink insulators, magnifying glasses, boxed tissues, blankets, hand sanitizer, jumbo puzzle books, jumbo playing cards, travel-size toiletries, pocket planners and disposable heating pads.
Donation boxes are set up at three city sites: Belton Police Department, 711 E. Second Ave., Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, 412 E. Central Ave., and CVS Pharmacy, 2849 N. Main St.
Donations will be accepted through Monday, Dec. 6.
“Thank you for supporting area senior citizens, and the Belton Police Department!” the release said.
Additional information about Silver Santa will be posted later on the department’s social media sites.