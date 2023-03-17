Motorcyclists will roar out of Temple Saturday afternoon to help deter child abuse.
A ride will start at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson 7454 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple and end at The Pit Stop Bar and Grill at 14595 FM 439 in Nolanville.
Registration for the event will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Kickstands will go up at noon for the ride to Nolanville.
The event will feature live music, a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing.
Proceeds from the event will benefit child abuse prevention efforts in Central Texas.