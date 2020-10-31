Caitlyn Stephenson is not afraid to admit she’s a shy person.
But that hasn’t stopped the Lake Belton High School freshman from coming out of her shell in recent weeks.
What has helped the 14-year-old is her school’s inaugural Bronco Spirit team — an extracurricular activity involving students with and without disabilities who use school spirit to foster a more inclusive culture at their campus. The team is affiliated with an organization called Generation Spirit.
Caitlyn, though, was skeptical about joining the Bronco Spirit Team when her mom approached her about it.
She was certain she didn’t want to do it, but a part of her doubted that feeling. She filled out an interest form just in case.
“I came to the first practice and I just decided I want to do it,” she said. “I decided to do it because I love seeing all of the smiling faces, and the first person I partnered up with, her name was Kelsie and that’s my sister’s name.”
Erin Choats — the school’s dance director and coach of the Silver Spurs, LBHS’s dance team — started the Belton Independent School District team after talking to a coach at a Dallas school that started its own spirit team. That team, Choats said, was huge and truly made the school more inclusive. She just knew she had to bring that culture — even just a small sliver — to Lake Belton High School.
“It’s really cool because we’re the first team in Central Texas to have a Generation Spirit Team,” Choats said. “Being able to bring that into Central Texas is really cool. I hope that it sparks a light in our community and we’ll see it in some other schools.”
Kristine Kneeland is Choats’ partner for the Bronco Spirit Team. Kneeland is a life skills teacher who works with special education students.
“I know that it gives the kids a sense of pride and it just helps them feel included in the community,” Kneeland said. “The kids all around as a whole in the school have been very welcoming. They’re just another student in school so this is just another way that they can be involved as an extracurricular activity.”
Inclusion is the overarching goal for Choats and Kneeland.
“It is so important because everybody is a kid — they’re all kids,” Kneeland said. “Having this sense of community where they can come and just be kids and hang out and be teenagers and be silly and laugh together is so important.”
That was exactly what the group of 20 students did during a recent practice. They played with metallic silver pompoms. Choats blasted music and had her students dance off against each other.
Beneath their masks were smiles from the joy of just being able to be a kid.
“We do dancing and cheers, and these girls did the pompoms, and it’s fun around here,” freshman Elliott Wall said.
Elliott, Caitlyn and sophomore Abby Thibeault are the captains of the Bronco Spirit Team. They lead their fellow students through rehearsals and practice chants and cheers.
“I love being a captain. It definitely can be hard sometimes, but once you get the hang of it, it’s pretty easy,” Abby, 15, said. “I just love doing it. I just love being able to teach them, and leading them to do chants is so fun.”
Elliott agreed with his co-captain.
“Captain can be hard,” the 16-year-old said.
To become a captain, the trio had to go through a rigorous interview process.
“They asked us how are you involved in the community, what are some good and bad traits about you and just some personal questions,” Caitlyn said.
Choats has been in awe watching the Bronco Spirit Team captains step up.
“It has been so awesome to see students like Caitlyn and Abby and Elliott, who probably never would have met each other, come together and already those three are the cutest friends,” the coach said. “You guys can see how much Abby supports Elliot and how much he looks up to her. It is so cool to get to watch them do things together.”
Abby has been working with special needs students since she was in the seventh grade. Her best friend and a cousin are special needs. When she found out about the spirit team through an Instagram post, she just knew she had to sign up.
“I was very excited because it was a team that had all inclusion and I loved that fact about it,” Abby said. “I’ve worked with special needs kids for a very long time so I’m very used to it and how you must be patient and make sure you repeat things so they’re able to understand. Once you get the hang of it, it’s pretty easy.”
Becky Olsen’s daughter, Kelsie, is part of the Bronco Spirit Team. Kelsie, 15, always has loved to dance and has dreamed to be a part of a team like this, her mom said.
“For her to be able to have the same opportunities as other students, the inclusion piece is huge,” said Olsen, a special education teacher in the Temple Independent School District. “I think it’s so important for all kids to be able to have an opportunity to do something and be involved on campus in a way they can show team spirit and show school spirit, and get to do things that normal high school kids can do.”
Abby has led Kelsie through practice and seen the joy dance brings to her friend.
“Her face lights up when she cheers and I love watching that,” Abby said.
Choats and Kneeland are hoping the greater Belton ISD community — and beyond — look at this team as setting the model for inclusion.
“I think one goal that I have is that our students aren’t looked at as the kids in special ed, but just that they are Broncos as well,” Kneeland said. “They’re here to hype up their team, their classmates and so that they are just not looked at as the kids in special ed, but they are the Broncos for your team.”