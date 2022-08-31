BELTON — A Bell County judge approved a request for capital murder suspect Cedric Marks to spend $7,500 to hire forensic experts to help prepare his criminal defense.
Marks — who is defending himself with defense attorneys as standby counsel in the death penalty case — said the use of the forensic experts is “paramount” for his defense at a trial. The trial, initially set for Oct. 4, but is now delayed.
“I would like to have that available,” Marks said during a Tuesday hearing. “… They would provide assistance and maybe expert testimony.”
Marks said he was unhappy to learn that his trial would be delayed again. Upon hearing his forensic experts would need extra time to prepare, Marks argued with 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie on the issue.
“My concern is that it will require disclosure that will further push away our trial date,” Duskie said. “The dilemma I have is having to work out a jury to be called.”
Duskie said the jury panel for Marks’ trial would be more significant than usual, and he had a deadline to meet before sending extra jury summons in a timely matter. About 1,000 people are expected to be summoned for jury selection, and then attorneys will whittle down that pool to about 100.
The extra cost of mailing additional jury summons was not an expense Duskie wanted to burden taxpayers with, he said.
“If I am going to spend money to appoint these experts, I need to move the trial,” Duskie said. “Would you like to turn around and confer with your standby counsel?”
“They know nothing about these experts, so they’re useless,” Marks responded, referring to attorney John Galligan and Gabrielle Greene, who were appointed as Marks’ standby counsel. “I am forced to represent myself. If I have to lose the experts to keep my trial date, I’d rather have that.”
“You’re not the one that has to sit on that cell,” Marks told Duskie. “I have been sitting on that cell for three years for something that I didn’t do.”
Marks is charged with capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the Jan. 3, 2019,deaths of Temple residents Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32. He is also charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and various misdemeanor charges. He has been jailed in Bell County since Feb. 3, 2019.
Arrest affidavits in the case said both victims were killed in Killeen and the bodies buried in a shallow grave near Clearview, Okla.
Autopsy results listed Scott’s cause of death as homicidal violence due to multiple traumatic injuries while Swearingin was strangled and had cuts and abrasions on his body.
Standby counsel
Duskie continued asking Marks to talk to his standby counsel.
“If I needed to talk to them, I would be talking to them,” Marks responded.
Galligan and Greene joined a string of attorneys appointed to help Marks with his defense. His attorneys have experienced fierce opposition during court hearings from Marks when trying to assist him.
Duskie said he had already approved the experts and would reconvene at a later time for a status hearing in the case.
“I heard you this afternoon,” he said. “We will have a pretrial soon and decide where you’re at.”
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell said the state had no objections about Marks having access to experts.
Fingerprint evidence
Marks’ antics began earlier in the hearing when the prosecution led by Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza filed a motion to require Marks to submit fingerprints from the edge of his fingers for further study.
“Here we are for the fourth time,” Marks said. “They ran those and came back negative. They have an item, and all fingerprints came back negative, that came back as inconclusive. They are hoping to put me in a place that I’ve never been.
“It is clear that there is an unconscious bias of putting me there,” Marks said. “This is a waste of time.”
Duskie asked what the issue was since he had ordered fingerprints before, and they were taken in the courtroom.
“What is the issue? Did the first time not work out?” Duskie asked Garza.
Garza responded that a Texas Department of Public Safety lab requested the additional prints and asked Duskie to not put too much weight on the defendant’s accusations about implied wrongdoing from the state.
“If you’re hearing it from (Marks’) mouth?” Garza said.
“This came out of your guy’s mouth,” Marks interrupted Garza, referring to the negative results. “Watch your mouth when you’re talking to me.”
Duskie asked both men not to talk to each other.
“I can either do something or do nothing,” Garza responded. “I am doing what the lab asked me to.”
Duskie said he would order the fingerprints and asked Marks to cooperate.
“I will cooperate if this is the man that takes those fingerprints personally,” Marks said, pointing at Garza.
Access to free phone calls
Marks also requested access to free-of-charge, non-recorded phone calls to coordinate with witnesses he plans to call in his defense.
“The issue is that I am in jail,” he said. “I can’t pay for all the phone calls. This trial keeps changing. I need to be able to coordinate that. Every time I call, the call is recorded, and I pay for the call. I’m asking to once, maybe twice a week, to be taken for this free phone call … to coordinate these witnesses.”
Newell opposed the petition, saying it would give Marks — jailed on bonds totaling more than $2 million — extra privileges not afforded to other inmates.
“This just gets into the issue of jail issues and safety,” Newell said. “Because he has access to standby council, there should not be special accommodations. He should not have free calls. We have nothing tailored to this request. We don’t have a list of witnesses. We ask that is denied at least in this form.”
At this point in the hearing, Marks began complaining about his standby counsel.
“Standby council won’t take my calls,” he said. “I have emails as evidence that say they won’t take my phone calls. I just talk to them here (in court).”
Duskie asked Marks how he intended to accomplish the phone calls from the jail.
Marks responded he just needed 30 minutes once a week and was not opposed to being shackled and having deputies present while he made the phone calls from a landline within the jail.
Duskie said he would take the information into advisement, seek more information from the Bell County Jail about safety issues, and decide at a later hearing.