The eight proposed constitutional amendments that have been put up for a vote Tuesday include topics ranging from limiting taxes on certain groups to giving some governmental bodies more power.
As of 8:29 p.m., these preliminary results include early voting from 221 out of 254 counties and election night returns from some counties, the Texas Tribune reported.
• Proposition 1 proposes allowing sports teams, approved by either the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, to conduct charitable raffles at rodeos. This proposal was leading 84% to 16%.
• Proposition 2 would allow counties to finance the development of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped or blighted areas. This measure was leading 65% to 35%.
• Proposition 3 would stop the state, or any political subdivision of it, from disallowing or limiting religious gatherings. The proposition was leading with 61% compared to 39% against.
• Proposition 4 proposes to change the eligibility requirements for justices of the state Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals, courts of appeals and district judges. The measure was leading 59% to 41%.
• Proposition 5 would give more power to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct regarding candidates for judicial offices. This measure was leading 59% to 41% in voting.
• Proposition 6 offers to give residents living at some facilities the right to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitations. This measure was overwhelmingly leading with 87% of the vote compared to 13% against.
• Proposition 7 would allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on school district ad valorem taxes for their homestead if they are 55 or older at the time of their partner’s death. This measure, also heavily favored, was leading 86% to 14%.
• Proposition 8 puts forward giving the state Legislature the power to provide a tax exemption for ad valorem taxes on a person’s homestead if their spouse was a member of the armed services and died in the line of duty. The proposal was leading with 87% of the vote compared to 13%.