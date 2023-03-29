Bob was working the heavy bag with a barrage of jabs, crosses and hooks while Kathy had on her eyes glued on her trainer and his focus mitts. Across the gym, Rhonda was making a speed bag sing with a flurry of lefts and rights.
The six “athletes” working out at Beat Down Boxing Gym in downtown Temple on Friday aren’t training for a big fight night — instead they were giving Parkinson’s disease a shot to the jaw.
Boxing and other intense exercises are known to slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders.
“We meet three days a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday — and we go about an hour,” said Rolando Urrea, Beat Down owner and trainer for the Bell County Area Parkinson’s Support Group boxing program. Urrea entered the fight game as a 9-year-old and climbed through the amateur and professional ranks as a bantamweight, super bantamweight and featherweight. He opened the Temple boxing center to help his son lose a little weight.
Urrea’s Parkinson’s fighters start their session in the ring doing warm-up exercises and stretches. Then, they wrap their hands, slip on the gloves and hit the gym floor for 11 rounds of training.
“I set a timer for two-minute rounds and one minute in between,” Urrea said. “During the rest, we walk around the ring instead of just sitting down. We walk forward, backward and sideways.”
The 11 stations include heavy bags of various sizes, an aqua bag, speed bags and a double-end reflex bag. Urrea pulls his students out of the rotation one at a time for individual training on focus mitts — large gloves similar to a catcher’s mitt for stopping punches and developing punching accuracy.
“Some days we don’t box at all,” Urrea said. “We do light weights, use wall balls to hit targets, climb stairs and do other exercises.”
Gayle Shull, coordinator for the local Parkinson’s support group, said the organization began discussing the need for a local boxing program last May. At least three of the group’s boxers began their training four years ago at Choices Fitness Studio, a boxing center for Parkinson’s patients that closed as a result of the COVID pandemic.
“Mary Jane Berry, who operates a boxing program in Georgetown, contacted me about assessing the need for a similar program in Bell County,” Shull said. “She had been getting requests from Parkinson’s patients in Temple and Killeen. We had some folks who were interested in the program.”
Shull contacted Urrea, and the longtime trainer jumped at the opportunity.
“I love helping people,” he said. “I worked with a man with Parkinson’s back in 2015 and it really helped him. I could see the improvement over the weeks.”
The cost of the boxing program is $200 a month, but thanks to the generosity of an Austin organization, students who need financial help get it through a scholarship program.
“Rick Walla is a Parkinson’s patient, and he participates in a boxing program in Austin,” Shull said. “He saw a need to help other sufferers with program expenses, so he formed Stronger than Parkinson’s, a group that provides scholarships to other Parkinson’s patients to allow them to participate in boxing programs.”
“The scholarship pays about $133 of the monthly cost,” she said. “Boxers supply their own wraps and gloves.”
Rhonda was winded after Friday’s session, but her smile was downright radiant.
“I’m tired, but I feel great,” she said. “I had been working out at home some since Choices closed, but this is so much better. It helps with my balance.”
Bob, who started boxing in 2018, also enjoys his trips to Beat Down Boxing. Like Rhonda, Bob said the sessions improve his balance, his mood and leave him feeling less stiff.
Kathy just started the BAPS Boxing program at the first of March, but she is a veteran of Parkinson’s boxing programs.
“I have been doing some chair yoga at church, but this is boxing,” she said. “I’ve been coming for three weeks and I’ve noticed an improvement in my strength, flexibility and endurance.”
“It’s very mental,” she said. “The coach assigns a number for each punch, and he calls them out when we work with the focus mitt. It’s a challenge knowing which punch to throw.”
Urrea, who generally trains young fighters in the evening, was glad to open three days a week to work with Parkinson’s sufferers.
“Like I said, I love helping people. If I could take some of their pain away, I’d do it in a minute. It just breaks my heart — I’ll give them 100 percent, and if it helps them feel better it’s well worth it.”