Living Well in Bell, a monthly speaker series supported by the Temple Community Clinic, will offer tips on how to safely manage stress during a free event at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
The 40-minute program will feature Dr. Patricia Sulak — a nationally-recognized physician, researcher, speaker and medical school professor — and her husband Dr. Jeffrey Waxman — a practicing urologist and medical school associate clinical professor — and will be followed by a 20-minute question and answer session, according to the Temple Community Clinic.
“Gas prices are at an all-time high, the cost of groceries is going up, and we have daily news of violent events often involving children,” Sulak told the Telegram. “In addition to that, we all can have things going with our own or our family members’ health … so we’re going to be talking about stress and how the quality of our life is determined by how we handle all of these unwanted, unexpected events that we experience.”
She emphasized how individuals have the potential to relieve these stresses and everyday challenges by effectively rewiring their brains.
“There are ways that we can use our mind circuitry to help us deal with situations better … and the research that has been going on in this area is fascinating,” Sulak said. “We’ll discuss how we literally have two brains: our right left brain hemisphere and our right brain hemisphere. They operate differently so we’ll go over how we can all reprogram our minds to really work for us and not against us.”
Sulak and Waxman are co-founders of Living Well Aware — a national holistic wellness program that sponsors the Living Well in Bell series alongside the Cultural Activities Center and Altrusa International of Temple — and often help locate guest speakers for the Temple Community Clinic’s health series.
“I have been working at Baylor Scott & White for 35 years so I know a lot of the physicians,” Sulak said. “Last month, we had Dr. Jeffrey Clark speaking on brain health, which was very well received. This month, we’re speaking on stress. Then next month, Dr. Paul Hicks, who is the chairman of the department of psychiatry at Baylor Scott & White, will be talking about emotional health.”
She called the Living Well in Bell series — at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple — one of the great things about the Temple-area community.
“There are so many things that are going on in this wonderful community and the fact that the Temple Community Clinic has this free lecture series is great,” Sulak said. “It’s really unique that people can show up and hear from the experts for free, so I want to encourage the community to not miss this event. It’s going to be very uplifting and it is going to set the stage for next month’s presentation.”
Sherri Woytek, the executive director of the Temple Community Clinic, agreed.
“Our community is so fortunate to have medical providers willing to share their vast knowledge with the community,” she said.
Residents can contact the Temple Community Clinic at 254-771-3374 for further information.