Signing in to vote was reportedly slow at one location in Bell County on Super Tuesday.
Telegram General Manager Don Cooper said it took him 36 minutes to vote at Precinct 32 in Temple after arriving at 7 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 South 31st St.
There were some delays "at a few" voting locations due to some election workers not reading the full instructions they were supplied with, said Bell County Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke.
Bell County is using a new election system this year, and the workers are "getting used to a new system," Luedecke said.
The state approved Bell County to have countywide voting centers this year, meaning Bell County registered voters can vote at any polling location in the county. It was previously allowed during the early-voting period, however, today is the first Election Day with the new system.
Luedecke did not name any specific locations that are having delays, but said election workers are working through any problems. She said she's encouraging everyone to be patient as they head to the polls today.
One thing that is different this year is that registered voters can vote at any Bell County polling place, so if a line is long at one place voters can try other locations. Each polling place has a list of the four closest other polling locations.
Polling places are listed on the Telegram website.