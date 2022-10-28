A former Cameron coach and teacher initially charged with a felony for indecency with a student pleaded to a lesser misdemeanor charge Monday.
Timothy James Lohr, 44, of Temple, was originally charged with indecency with a child under 17 years of age, a second-degree felony.
Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey and 20th District Court Judge John Youngblood accepted a plea to a Class A misdemeanor of public lewdness.
Lohr was sentenced to one year of deferred adjudication probation and was ordered to have no contact with the student.
His charge stems from an incident in 2016 where he inappropriately touched a female student at Cameron Junior High School.
“Although the exact date of the offense cannot be established, (investigators believe) that it occurred in the fall school semester during the month of September to November 2016,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The girl) was one of the defendant’s math class students.”
The girl told police that at least once, while in class, Lohr approached her as she sat at her desk, leaned over her from behind, and touched her breasts over her clothing.
“(The girl) was interviewed by CPS and … the Central Texas Child Advocacy center,” the affidavit said. “Throughout these interviews and the months that have transpired since the offense, (the girl’s) recollection of the incident remains consistent.”
On July 3, 2017, Lohr was contacted by police, and he volunteered to take a polygraph test at the Cameron Police Department, which he failed, the affidavit said.
An online search of Cameron Junior High School records at the time of his arrest showed Lohr taught seventh-grade math and girls’ volleyball and basketball.
A statement from then-Cameron Independent School District superintendent Allan Sapp said Lohr resigned voluntarily, effective Jan. 3, 2017, and the school was unaware of any alleged inappropriate contact. The statement said the district was committed to providing a safe learning environment for students.
Lohr graduated from Temple High School and studied the Bible at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, the Telegram previously reported.
Lohr was arrested on a warrant by the Temple Police Department on Aug. 11, 2017. He was released the next day after posting a $75,000 bond.
Torrey did not respond to a Telegram phone call on Friday.