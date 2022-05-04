Belton High School senior Caysen Tyler Allison, accused of fatally stabbing a classmate on campus Tuesday, was formally charged with murder on Wednesday, authorities said.
Allison, 18, in custody at the Bell County Jail, was set to be arraigned on the murder charge in the fatally stabbing of BHS senior Jose “Joe” Luis Ramirez Jr., the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said. A judge will set his bond at the arraignment for the first-degree felony charge.
Belton High School will not hold classes on Thursday after not holding classes Wednesday, Principal Ben Smith said in a letter to parents.
“Out of consideration for this very difficult time for the Belton High School community, all classes at BHS are canceled for Thursday, May 5,” Smith said. “This will include dual credit courses.”
Counseling teams will be on site at the Belton High library from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide support to students and staff, Smith said. Students will need to enter school at the door from the front parking lot closest to the library.
Counseling services, including bilingual service, are provided by BISD counseling services staff or local mental health providers. Each session will last typically 30 minutes and parents who drive their students to the campus will need to remain onsite, Smith said.
“Many local providers have reached out to support Belton ISD families through this difficult time,” Smith said.
Belton ISD communications staff on Wednesday did not answer multiple media inquiries about the stabbing.
“Belton ISD will send out a written statement later today about yesterday’s tragic incident,” spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said in an email to media outlets. “We will not be able to accommodate interviews today as we continue to focus our attention on the well-being of our students and staff.”
Suspect’s 2021 assault charge
The Telegram asked on Wednesday why Allison was allowed to return to Belton High School after he was charged last summer with a misdemeanor involving a drive-by shooting with an air-soft gun.
Jennifer Bailey, Belton ISD’s executive director of communications, responded by saying the district has a District Alternative Education Program with disciplinary consequences listed in the Student Code of Conduct and Student and Parent Handbook. A word search of the 116-page document did not immediately reveal a punishment for an assault case.
Regarding conduct, the document said, “The board has adopted a Student Code of Conduct that defines standards of acceptable behavior — on and off campus, during remote and in-person instruction, and on district vehicles — and outlines consequences for violation of these standards. The district has disciplinary authority over a student in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.”
The handbook said, “All instructional and support personnel who have regular contact with a student who has been convicted, received deferred prosecution, received deferred adjudication, or was adjudicated for delinquent conduct for any felony offense or certain misdemeanors that occur in school, on school property, or at a school-sponsored or school-related activity on or off school property. These personnel will also be notified if the principal has reasonable grounds to believe the student has engaged in certain conduct.”
An arrest affidavit filed by the Belton Police Department on June 11, 2021, alleges that Allison, along with another teen, entered a black Nissan Maxima “with the sole intent to shoot people with a gel-based bead projectile gun,” the affidavit said.
The duo first went to the H-E-B Plus, 2509 N. Main St. in Belton and when they saw there were too many people at the location, they drove to the nearby Grand Avenue Theater, 2809 Oakmark Drive, the affidavit said.
The other teen, the driver of the vehicle, moved toward people outside the cinema.
“(The teen) shot at least 15-20 rounds of gel beads at and in the direction of at least five or more people, striking one person at least seven times,” the affidavit said. “(The teen) drove by again, and (Allison) had his turn shooting at the same individuals.”
A woman sustained pain and had marks on her body from the attack that were still visible the next day, the affidavit said.
Allison was charged with Class A misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury, according to Bell County court records.
Allison was involved in a pretrial intervention program for the assault charge after he applied and was accepted into the program in November 2021, according to court records.
The arrangement was finalized in Bell County Court at Law 3, presided by Judge Rebecca DePew. Ginese Simmons-Gilbert, assistant Bell County attorney, and James Hewitt, Allison’s defense attorney, were involved in the agreement, according to court records.
In that case, Allison has a pretrial hearing for the misdemeanor case set for Nov. 11, 2022.
Fatal stabbing case
Allison allegedly stabbed Ramirez at about 9:47 a.m. Tuesday at BHS, 600 Lake Road.
“After the stabbing, (Allison) ran out of the school and left the area,” Paul Romer, a city of Belton spokesman, said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. “Police located him and took him into custody at around 10:09 a.m.”
Allison was booked in at the jail at 2:02 p.m.
After the stabbing, a heavy police presence was seen for hours outside BHS as the school was locked down. Temple and Belton police officers were stationed outside the school, some armed with rifles.
Allison was arrested off-campus on Tuesday about 20 minutes after the incident occurred in a bathroom at Belton High School.
Smith, the principal, said the school is grateful to the community.
“We have experienced so much in the last 36 hours,” he said. “We are very grateful for the overwhelming support we have received from our community.”