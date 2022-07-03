Most federal, state, county and municipal offices, including Temple, Belton, Killeen and Harker Heights, will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day.
Temple and Belton garbage and recycling
The city of Temple announced that no garbage or recycling collections will take place Monday. Monday collections will be picked up Tuesday, and Tuesday collections will take place Wednesday. The city’s landfill will be closed Monday.
Trash and recycling collections in Belton will run a day late during the week due to the Fourth of July holiday.
Harker Heights
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, with the exception of no collection Monday.
Killeen
Trash collections will run on an amended schedule for the holiday. There will be no collection services on Independence Day. Monday’s route will run Tuesday, and Tuesday’s route will run Wednesday. All solid waste facilities will be closed Monday.
Copperas Cove
All City of Copperas Cove facilities will be closed Monday. This includes the Solid Waste Transfer Station. Next week’s trash collection schedule will be as follows: No pick up Monday; Areas 1 and 2 will be picked up Tuesday; Areas 3 and 4 will be picked up Wednesday; Areas 5 and 6 will be picked up Thursday; and Areas 7 and 8 will be picked up Friday.
The recycle, brush and bulk pickups will be as follows: No pickup Monday; Area 1 will be picked up Tuesday; Area 2 will be picked up Wednesday; Area 5 will be picked up Thursday; and Area 7 will be picked up Friday. Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, with the exception of no collection Monday. For information regarding the collection schedule contact Solid Waste at 254-547-4242.