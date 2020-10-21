The Temple Police Department has a new spokesperson.
Alejandra Arreguin, 26, will lead the department’s media and community relations efforts, city of Temple public relations manager Emily Parks said Wednesday.
“Alejandra’s experience with media and sharing news with the community will only improve communication from and with our public safety divisions,” Parks said. “She comes highly recommended and I’m very excited about the skillset she brings to our city.”
Arreguin’s responsibilities will be to develop and improve the department’s communication efforts in the city. She will earn $47,000 a year.
“I’m thrilled to join the city of Temple and work closely with the police department,” Arreguin said. “This position will allow me to provide to our citizens the necessary information and sense of transparency about our department’s work.”
With three years experience in journalism, Arreguin was recently the morning news producer for KWTX-TV in Waco. She was the evening news producer for KTXS-TV in Abilene before that, according to Parks.
Arreguin earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and her master’s degree in communication studies, both from Tarleton State University.
Temple spokesman Cody Weems was promoted this month to public relations coordinator. Weems will earn $50,124 in his new role.
The team will oversee public relations and help to improve community engagement efforts for the city, police and fire departments.