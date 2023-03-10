The Career and Technical Association of Texas recently named Denise Ayres, Temple ISD’s CTE director, as its Area 4 Administrator of the Year.
Ayres’ peers nominated her for the recognition during the CTAT Winter Conference late last month for her ability to bring unique and innovative programs to Temple ISD — opportunities that include the Christmas Creations and Wildcat Market, which allow community members to purchase products and services from students.
“CTAT is the leading advocate supporting CTE programs and the professionals who lead them,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “As such, CTAT serves as an indispensable partner to members and school districts to provide professional growth, a voice for change, and ensuring that students are workforce ready.”
Area 4 spans 24 counties, including Bell, McLennan, Travis and Williamson counties.
“Having this award come from my peers touches my heart because this organization is filled with very talented and skilled professionals, so it is very humbling and one of the biggest honors I have experienced,” said Ayres, who entered her role in 2014. “Everything that has been accomplished by our program has been accomplished because of collaboration and the strong team we have in place. That includes our teachers, the district administration and our business partners. We have been able to be innovative and forward-thinking because of all of those groups and their vision for tying overall education to the workforce.”
Under her leadership, Temple High School CTE students enrolled in one of the 15 disciplines offered — more than 89% of the student population — earned 243 total industry-based certifications during the 2021-22 school year, according to Temple ISD.
“Denise is a phenomenal leader who has changed the landscape of CTE programs in high schools,” Lisa Adams, Temple ISD’s deputy superintendent of academics and school leadership, said. “She has worked tirelessly with her staff and local business partners to create CTE programs that focus on service-based learning practices where students learn the employability skills needed for post-secondary success. Her leadership has changed CTE from being a place where we train the future workforce to a place where we provide services for our community. This award is well deserved, and we are so very proud of her success.”