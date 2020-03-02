SALADO — Salado High School’s student council hosted nearly 160 students from local districts for a Central Texas Student Leadership Conference Monday at the Salado Church of Christ, aimed toward giving students a chance to develop as leaders.
“Last year, Suzanne Kessler and I were at a student council event and we just thought we could host an event that focused more on how to build leadership,” Courtney Bagley said. “When you have strong school leaders it improves school culture, which makes kids want to come to school. That was really our goal.”
Bagley emphasized how Salado High’s smaller student body can make it harder for networking opportunities to come about.
“We wanted to network with other schools and maybe build a little network of our own,” Bagley said.
Ayham Chtay — a 16-year-old Salado High junior — enjoyed the opportunities he had to engage with other students from neighboring districts.
“In one of our sessions we talked about giving back to the community, and Copperas Cove High gave good examples, since they have a much larger school district than us,” Ayham said. “They had other ideas on how to give back to the community and we took note on all the different activities they do.”
Taylor Rich, 17, thought it was great to share the strengths each high school has with each other.
“We tried to teach other schools about how we do things here, and we also learned a lot about how they do things at their schools as well,” the Salado High senior said. “When I talked to people in my group they said the conference was beneficial and put together really well.
She said that students should find their own unique way that makes them a beneficial leader. Taylor noted how that is done by surrounding yourself with people who encourage you in life.
Taylor and Ayham both enjoyed their conference’s keynote speaker, Drayton McLane Jr. The pair spoke about how the Temple businessman told them to focus on their imagination and not their memories, citing how memories can lead people to focus on mistakes.
Bagley hopes the Central Texas Student Leadership Conference can become an annual event.
“We talked to the other student advisors and I think our next step is to just meet with them and begin sharing ideas with each other,” she said. “We’d like to do another event next year and not just have our students leading it, but to have students from other schools leading it with us … Building upon everybody’s strengths so we can be the most impactful we can be.”