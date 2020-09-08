Abril Solis said her first day of in-person classes at Lamar Middle School was like entering a different universe.
The 13-year-old said she noticed a plethora of changes throughout her school — including a new entryway — after returning to the Temple ISD campus on Tuesday.
“It’s like another universe right now because we have to wear masks that cover up half our faces,” Abril said. “Sometimes it’s hard to recognize who is who … and sometimes it’s hard to hear teachers when they are in front of the class.”
But Abril and her classmate Rana Poncik said they happily welcomed one change during their first day of eighth-grade — the completion of $16 million in renovations and improvements on the Lamar campus.
“It’s kind of weird because I’m so used to the old stuff, but it’s nice,” Rana said. “You get so used to a smaller area for two years so it’s like, ‘Wow, we have more room.’”
Math teacher Danette Higginbotham — who has no more than 10 students attending each of her classes in person — said the additional square footage is welcomed, especially during a time when students need to easily spread out from one other.
“The kids have been awesome and are going along with all these new procedures and processes,” she said. “They’re not quite certain what to do, but once they see the signs or have a conversation with them you can see their confidence settling in.”
The teacher highlighted how the improved campus footprint can benefit students’ education at Lamar Middle School.
“I think the facility will bring our kids a lot of confidence and a lot of pride in the school,” Higginbotham said. “It’s going to be great for them in how they see Temple ISD and Lamar Middle School as a nice place where they can come get a great education.”
Temple High improvements
A variety of improvements to Temple High School also were completed in time for the district’s start day on Tuesday.
Catrina Lotspeich, Temple ISD’s fine arts director, stressed how great of a feeling it is for the high school to feel like one campus again since fine arts classes were spread out across the school.
“We’re a part of Temple High School again. We have fine arts all in one area, so it’s nice to have everybody close by,” Lotspeich said. “I’ve been walking through classes and seeing students in the classrooms … just to see kids in the spaces that were designed for them has been amazing.”
Tyler Vanbeber, 17, plays the saxophone at Temple High and highlighted how the marching band is continuing to adapt to on-campus learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We made a show where we can perform even if people are still out,” Vanbeber said. “If a section or a part of the section has to miss the show, the show will still work.”
Fellow senior Dominic Gamino, 18, is happy to have the increased practice space for rehearsals and storage.
“We tried to do everything in the portable and that was way too crammed … We’re lucky to have this new building,” Gamino said. “We have our own lockers and uniform rooms now that we have our band hall. It will make marching band much easier and smoother.”
However, Gamino emphasized how he is simply happy to be back on campus with other students.
“After not being involved in extracurricular activities and basically missing the second semester last year, it feels really good to be at school,” he said.