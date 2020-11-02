Voters across Central Texas will decide on multiple issues Tuesday, including the creation of Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1 and whether to permit beer and wine sales for off-premises consumption in Bell County Precinct 2.
There are also numerous contested races for local city council and school board races in Bell and surrounding counties.
Here is a look at the races:
Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1
Salado-area voters could approve the creation of Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1 on Tuesday.
The issue first garnered attention when Bell County Commissioners received a petition on the matter — with 118 signatures from registered voters — from Salado Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shane Berrier in June.
Berrier said starting an emergency services district is the only way to prevent those delays and missed calls from happening.
Although creating the district would ensure funding by taxing residents of the area, an October statement from the Salado Volunteer Fire Department said it’s a small price to pay.
Texas state law allows for an emergency services district to tax as high as 10 cents. However, that initial tax rate will not be determined until a Bell County Commissioners Court-appointed ESD board sets the rate.
Last week, the Salado Volunteer Fire Department published “approximate budgeting scenarios for FY 2022” to its Facebook page — totaling $460,000 — that will be discussed pending the creation of Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1.
Precinct 2 beer and wine sales
Voters in Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 are slated to determine the legalization of beer and wine sales for off-premises consumption in the Nov. 3 election.
In August, the Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously ordered the proposal to be on the ballot for voters in Salado, Bartlett, Holland and some unincorporated areas of southeast Bell County.
Buda-based Texas Petition Strategies organized the 264-page petition calling for the election.
Texas state law requires local option petitions to garner 35 percent of the registered voters in JP Precinct 2, and former Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke — who resigned from her position on Sept. 8 — had issued 300 pages to the company for its effort.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission currently lists Precinct 2 as a partially wet area — a region where certain types of alcoholic beverage sales are legal in some areas but not in others.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 faced a similar election in 2015, when Belton area voters also were tasked with whether to allow beer and wine sales at two stores in an unincorporated area. Texas Petition Strategies also was hired to spearhead that proposal.
At the time, the referendum applied to two stores outside the city limits of Belton and Morgan’s Point Resort: the Cefco at 5337 FM 439, and the Dollar General at 3648 Broken Bow Road. Before that petition, the last local liquor option election for Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 was in 1947.
Salado board of aldermen
The village of Salado has an uncontested race for mayor this election. Michael Coggin, 63, has lived in Salado for more than 20 years, and is running unopposed after Frank Coachman, 65, withdrew from the race. Coggin is a career engineer.
However, there are three candidates running for two at-large alderman seats: Paul Cox, Jason Howard and Don Krause.
Krause, 72, is retired and has resided in Salado for nearly three years, while Howard, 40, a system engineer, has lived in Salado for close to two years.
Cox, 75, their opponent for one of the two at-large alderman seats, has more than double their combined years of Salado residency. He is currently retired.
Rogers ISD bond propositions
Rogers ISD voters will consider two proposals.
Proposition A is the issuance of $4,800,000 of bonds by the Rogers Independent School District for school facilities, buses and vehicles and levying a tax in payment. This will result in a property tax increase.
Proposition B is the issuance of $100,000 of bonds by the Rogers ISD for a locker room for the softball program and levying a tax in payment. This will lead to a property tax increase.
Academy Independent School District
Academy ISD, which includes all of Little River-Academy and sections of South Temple, will be holding an election for two seats on the school board.
The two incumbents for the race are Calvin Eshbaugh and Shana Jeter. The five challengers are Alex Bass, Glenda Butler, Terry Butler, Keith White and Steve Wood.
Bartlett
The city of Bartlett election is to decide the mayor and City Council members.
Chad Mees is running unopposed for the mayor position currently held by John Landry Pack.
Running for the three Council positions up for grabs are six candidates: Ray Uson, Jesse Luna, Stephanie T. Romero, Vickie S. Cooper, Savoy Joseph Burnett and Kathy Jones. Of those, Uson, Cooper and Jones are incumbents.
Belton
Belton voters will decide on two at-large seats and the fate of five proposed amendments to the city’s government charter.
City Council candidates are Guy O’Banion, Daniel Bucher and Cindy Black. The top two vote-getters will earn a seat on the council. Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter is the sole candidate running for mayor.
The five propositions, if approved, would go into effect for the next City Council election in May.
Proposition A would increase the term length of Council members from two years to three years and add at-large, specific places to the decision making body. Candidates would have to win a majority of votes for that place.
Proposition B would end the direct election of mayor by voters and replace it with the City Council tapping one of its members as mayor for a year. The Council used to appoint the mayor before 2006.
Proposition C would clarify how Council vacancies are filed and would only be applied if voters approve three-year terms.
Proposition D would allow the city of Belton to move its Council election date once every five years — if the Texas Legislature changes a law that prevents cities from moving their election date.
Proposition E would allow the city to designate its polling place in its election order. The charter requires City Hall, 333 Water St., to be the polling place for city elections.
Cameron ISD
Two seats are open on the Cameron ISD board of trustees.
Candidates for the positions are Roy E. Martinez, Annisha Williams and James Burks.
Little River-Academy
Little River-Academy will be holding an at-large election for the city’s three seats on its City Council. The three residents with the most votes will earn a place on the Council.
Incumbents for the three seats are Council members Kristina Degollado, Paul Williams and Claude Hess, competing against challengers Jack Bennet, Adam Runk and Russ Nelson.
Rogers
Six candidates are running for three seats on the Rogers City Council. The candidates are Ernest Stroud, Doyle Ray Harris, Harvey Kelley, David A. Lee, Jeff Watson and Della R. Lashbrook.
Harris and Kelley are City Council members by appointment at different times, Rogers City Administrator Chris Hill said.
Temple Health and Bioscience District
The Temple Health and Bioscience District will hold its first contested election Tuesday — despite having existed since 2003 and having the ability to tax residents of the district since 2009.
The race to fill four at-large board seats has drawn six people. The candidates are incumbents Michael Norman, Brian Reinhardt, Tyler Johnson and Robert Cortes as well as challengers Jason Locklin and Damir Nizamutdinov.
Thorndale ISD
Four candidates are running for the two open positions on the Thorndale ISD board of trustees. The candidates are Kimberly Biar, Chad Martinka, Lance Weidler and Terrell Weise.
Staff writers Jacob Sanchez, Shane Monaco and Joel Valley contributed to this report.