Some federal, state, county and local offices will be closed Monday in observance of Columbus Day.
Bell County offices will be closed Monday. The regular weekly Commissioners Court meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
City of Temple offices and the Temple Independent School District will be closed Monday. Both reopen Tuesday.
The Troy Independent School District won’t have classes Monday but it will be a staff/teacher development day.
The city of Belton will be open Monday.
The Belton, Salado and Academy independent school districts will have classes Monday.