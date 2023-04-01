SALADO — Gov. Greg Abbott was the main speaker Saturday morning at First Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado for the dedication ceremony of its new building.
The church’s old sanctuary building was destroyed by a tornado April 12, 2022. Area churches, organizations and volunteers joined in a collaborative effort that resulted in the new building’s completion — debt free — in December 2022.
Abbott, who first visited the church shortly after the tornado struck, recalled getting the call about a devastating tornado in Salado. It made him remember hearing tornado warning sirens in Wichita Falls when he was a child.
“It can still send chills down your spine,” he said.
When he got his first look at the wake of the tornado, he said he was saddened by the desolation of leveled homes and “life plans swept away.”
“But when I got out of the car, I saw a tremendous resilience that can only come from the great God,” he said.
He read from II Corinthians 4:8-12: “We are hard pressed on every side, yet not crushed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed.”
His team was directed to this church, he said.
“I rolled around on a hard surface littered with debris,” he said. “One thing remained … the cross. The cross symbolizes the hand of God, unyielding to the storm. This church never wavered because your foundation was greater than anything that could come against it.”
He also quoted Isaiah 41:10: “Fear not, for I am with you. Be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, yes, I will help you. Yes, I will uphold you with the right hand of my righteousness.”
In the most challenging times, God remains in our lives, Abbott said. “Your community was shaken to its very core, yet God held you up. Now, less than one year later, Cedar Valley Baptist Church is back. It’s a miracle.”
State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, shared a few thoughts before he introduced the governor.
April 12, 2022, was just another day for legislation in Austin, he said. On the road home, he noticed the clouds looked a little heavy, and then “my phone blew up,” he said.
He pulled to the side of the road and started calling to check on everybody, he said. When he got home, he found out the tornado had missed his place. He drove around enough to see that the storm “literally changed the landscape,” he said. He saw a lot of firefighters and other emergency responders going from house to house, and thought the best thing he could do was stay out of the way.
In the following days, as the community began to reach out, he said he was awed at the mindset of some people whose property had been hit.
“Oh, we’re not that bad off,” they would say to him. “Go on down the road and see if there’s anybody who really needs help.”
That kind of community-centered attitude prevailed, he said.
He also was impressed by how quickly the church got rebuilt, he said.
“That it was finished in less than a year is an amazing feat, a testament to the community here,” he said. “This is Texas at its best.”
The Rev. Donnie Jackson, the church pastor, introduced former pastors and others who spoke briefly. They included the Rev. Jack Husung, the Rev. Richard Worden, the Rev. Brian Crane and the Rev. Dennis Erwin.
Music was provided by Matthew Bush, the church’s music director, and The Erwins, a nationally known gospel group. Johnny Herring played a guitar solo of the armed forces medley.