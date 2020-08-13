For the second consecutive year, the Belton Independent School District’s tax rate is proposed to decrease. But some residents might see higher bills because of increased property appraisals.
The proposed tax rate for the 2020-21 school year is slightly above $1.36 per $100 valuation — a 10-cent decrease from the current tax rate of about $1.46. The current rate, which covered the 2019-20 school year, was a 14-cent decrease from the 2018-19 academic year’s rate.
“Responsible planning and a commitment to providing the best value to our taxpayers, along with tax rate compression provisions from House Bill 3, is (leading to) Belton ISD proposing a lower tax rate for the second year in a row,” Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Land said, referring to the comprehensive school finance law the Texas Legislature approved in 2019.
Belton trustees will consider adopting the rate and the district’s proposed $124 million budget — a more than $4 million increase from the current budget of $119.7 million — on Monday. The school board will hold a public hearing on both items at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
The proposed rate is the same as the district’s voter-approval rate. If Belton ISD set a tax rate higher than that, it would have had to place the tax rate on the Nov. 3 ballot so voters could ratify it.
The district’s no-new-revenue rate — which would bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year — is about $1.35.
“As a fast-growth school district, we are challenged to not only plan for the here and now, but look ahead when serving students and our community in a fiscally responsible way,” Land said. “In the past, the (maintenance and operations) portion of our tax rate did not change. With provisions in HB 3, school districts face potential changes or fluctuation in their (maintenance and operations) rate.”
Higher appraisals
Although the rate is proposed to decrease, that may not necessarily translate into a lower tax bill for some residents because of higher property values.
Belton ISD’s certified value increased 15.83 percent this year to nearly $4.3 billion, according to the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County. Last year, it was almost $3.7 billion.
The average market value of a home in Belton ISD is $213,238. That homeowner would get a tax bill of $2,910.91 — an $11.70 increase on last year’s bill of $2,899.21. The average market value of a home in Belton ISD last year was $197,885.
The average taxable value of a home decreased this year. The district attributed it to property tax exemptions and frozen levies.
“Recognizing that our taxpayers are seeing an increase in property values, the Belton ISD board of trustees is considering for approval a lower tax rate provides some relief,” Land said. “However, it is important that our community understand that the increases they are experiencing does not mean the district is directly benefiting.”
Lower rate, fewer state dollars
The Texas Education Agency for the first time gave districts their maintenance-and-operations tax rate — one of two rates that form the overall tax rate. The state based the maintenance-and-operations rate on certified values.
The reason for that is so that the state can further compress school districts’ tax rates, which typically make up the bulk of taxpayers’ bills.
School board member Chris Flor asked about that during a late July meeting. The higher a district’s certified value is, Land said, the more the state will reduce their tax rate.
Land said Thursday that state aid and local tax revenue have an inverse relationship.
“When tax revenue goes up a school district’s state aid goes down, almost proportionately,” the CFO said. “The school district is not receiving additional revenue based on the tax rate.”
The proposed maintenance-and-operations rate is 96.83 cents — a 10-cent drop — and the proposed debt service rate is 39.68 cents — which is remained the same as the current tax rate.
“I will share with you that right now we don’t anticipate much of a change (on the debt service rate) because as a fast-growth district, we do want to try to maintain a tax rate on the (debt service) side that will help support our growth and give us a nice alternative in terms of our bond authorizations,” Land told trustees in July.
The overall proposed tax rate would generate more than $55 million in revenue — a 5.3 percent increase from the current budget.
“When taxpayers see an increase in the total tax revenue it is important to know that it does not equate to an increase in money to the school district,” Superintendent Matt Smith said. “The school district gets the same amount of money per student next year that it did last year. The increase in the total tax revenue simply means that the school district receives less money from the state.”