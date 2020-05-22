University Interscholastic League on Friday issued a letter to district superintendents, detailing the requirements and guidelines they must follow when marching band practice, and summer sports strength and conditioning begin June 8.
In the letter, Executive Director Charles Breithaupt and UIL Deputy Director Jamey Harrison said they are “cautiously optimistic” that these summer activities can begin with a sound plan.
“It is imperative that schools follow this guidance carefully and develop a detailed plan for implementing safety measures listed prior to beginning these activities,” the letter said. “Texas is counting on our educational leaders to be thoughtful in resuming these activities.”
The guidance information includes encourages school district administrators to consult with their local health officials in advance.
“It is important to note that UIL cannot anticipate every unique situation and schools should stay informed and take additional actions based on common sense and good judgment that will protect the health of students and communities,” the letter said.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said his district will be opening up on June 8, and will meet next week with the athletic director, fine arts director and administration about steps moving forward.
“We’re going to walk through the guidelines from UIL and walk through them in terms of scenarios and what things should look like with our campus specifically,” Ott told the Telegram.
Ott said Temple ISD needs to be very smart and deliberate in formulating campus-specific guidelines.
“It’s one thing to have guidelines but it’s another thing to apply them to your facilities and staff … To see what those things look so we can make we follow things the right way,” Ott said.
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith was not available for comment Friday.
The Texas Education Agency plans to announce any updates to the guidelines on the agency’s website.
“This is an evolving situation and we will continue to communicate any updates, if needed, as soon as we have them,” the UIL letter said.