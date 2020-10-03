Temple Fire & Rescue shift Capt. Dustin McGraw spent more than two weeks battling a 1 million-acre wildfire in Northern California. It was a grueling experience.
“It was pretty rural. It was about a two-and-half-hour drive on a two-lane, winding road every morning to get up to where we needed to be,” McGraw said, explaining he worked in the mountains in Humboldt County, Calif. “By the end of the day, we were just tired from all the work. We were able to get to sleep pretty quick.”
McGraw was sent to the Golden State as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, a program in which local fire departments help other entities as they take on large natural disasters or other incidents. McGraw was the first Temple firefighter deployed through the mutual aid system, according to the city.
“Our personnel have attended dozens of additional hours of education and training to earn the required qualifications for deployment,” Fire Chief Mitch Randles said. “As chief, I am very proud of our personnel’s commitment and efforts, and I deeply appreciate the city’s support of our department and this program.”
McGraw returned to the Lone Star State on Tuesday. Temple Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Matthew Perrine was sent to California to replace McGraw, according to a news release.
“I was grateful for the opportunity to go out and assist with the help that was needed out there,” the 10 ½-year veteran of Temple Fire & Rescue said.
Humboldt County has been ravaged by fire, McGraw said.
“There was a lot of devastation,” he said. “A lot of the forests there were completely burned up. A lot of the trees had been killed. I saw a few homes and home sites that had been burned up.”
McGraw, 38, was familiar with Humboldt County, which is 270 miles north of San Francisco. He grew up east of the area in Plumas County so it was like a return to home, McGraw said.
On top of that, returning to California had another special meaning for McGraw. His father, Mark McGraw, fought fires in the same area.
“He was a firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service where I grew up in Plumas County,” McGraw said. “He did that for a number of years in the late ‘70s and the early ‘80s. That was a big reason I was happy to go — to experience what he did in the same location.”
McGraw’s experience was focused on one thing: Helping people.
“While we were there I couldn’t even count the number of local people who came up to us and thanked us for being there to help out,” he said. “That was a big motivational factor just having them show thanks and know that you’re making a difference in their lives.”