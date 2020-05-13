ROGERS — A woman in critical condition was transported to a Temple hospital following a two-vehicle collision between Buckholts and Rogers.
The crash was between an 18-wheeler and a Jeep SUV on U.S. Highway 190 about 3.5 miles east of Rogers — just inside the Milam County line.
The collision was in a construction zone, and the Jeep hit the 18-wheeler from behind, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
Many law enforcement officers were at the scene, Washko said.
The sole occupant of the Jeep, a woman, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, according to Washko.
DPS recommends drivers seek an alternate route due to traffic because the crash is under investigation.