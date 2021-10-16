Voters will have the chance to cast their ballots on various local and state issues, including a $184.9 million bond election for Temple Independent School District, starting Monday.
Early voting centers around the county, as well as state, will open for people to cast their ballots in person for the Nov. 2 election. Early voting will last until Oct. 29.
Matthew Dutton, voting administrator for Bell County, said voters may cast their ballots at any site in the county for both early voting and on Election Day.
Early voting will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first week, Oct. 18-22, with voting on the second week being from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25-29. The county also will offer early voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 23, and from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 24.
The county will have six early voting locations.
These locations are the Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.; Bell County Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; Killeen Annex, 307 Priest Drive in Killeen; Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.; Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado; and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation building, 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
Those voting by mail will need to send their ballots to the Bell County Elections Administration Office, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton, and have it received by 4:45 p.m. Oct. 22.
Issues up for vote this November include eight state constitutional amendments, along with various other issues.
Proposed amendments to the state constitution this year range from allowing certain organizations to hold charitable raffles, and visitation rights for care givers.
In Temple voters will get to weigh in on an $184.9 million bond election for Temple Independent School District, which includes two propositions. The first proposition for $178.3 million is for the construction and renovation of several school facilities, while the second is $6.6 million for Wildcat Stadium improvements.
The Temple ISD bond, if both propositions are approved, would cost residents with a $200,000 home valuation about $250 annually, according to district information.
In Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, voters will decide whether or not to loosen regulations on the sale of alcohol. The measure was put forward by a local farmer who aims to open a distillery in the county.
Other topics on the ballot will include a bond election for Bartlett ISD, a board of trustees election for Gatesville ISD and tax ratification elections for both Troy and Nolanville.
Those looking to see what they can vote on in their precinct, or to find their voting precinct, can visit the Bell County elections website.