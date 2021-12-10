A Temple sex offender who was on the state’s Most Wanted list was captured in Killeen on Nov. 29 after being on the run for more than a year and a half.
Jackie Dale Brown, 60, was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety special agents at a convenience store in Killeen, according to a news release from the agency.
Authorities had been looking for Brown since June 2020 when he failed to comply with sex offenders’ registration requirements. As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest for that crime, a state jail felony, and an assault causing bodily injury charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
He was added to the DPS Most Wanted list on Nov. 22.
Court records show Brown was convicted in 2001 with sexual indecency with a child by sexual contact with a 5-year-old.
Brown served three years in prison for the 2001 conviction. In addition, he was sentenced to three years in prison for his failure to comply with sex offender registration in 2010, according to court records.
He served both sentences in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.
Brown’s arrest resulted from tip information received through Texas Crime Stoppers, and a reward will be paid, the release said.