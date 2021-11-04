Variants of COVID-19 are set to be the subjects of a new network announced by the Texas Department of State Health Services Thursday.
The department is planning to partner with universities and laboratories around the state to expand the sequencing of COVID-19. State officials said they hope this effort will provide a better picture of current and emerging variants of the virus as they appear.
Officials said they expect the new network to help increase the current rate of sequencing by 25%.
“It is important that we know which SARS-CoV-2 variants are here in Texas, no matter where in Texas they are appearing,” Dr. Jennifer Shuford, chief state epidemiologist and co-chair of the network’s steering committee, said. “By establishing a network of sequencing labs and analytical teams, we can use the skill and scientific knowhow in our state to understand how COVID-19 is changing in Texas, how it might affect our communities, and how we can best keep Texans healthy and safe.”
The department has contracted with The University of Texas Health Sciences Center at Houston School of Public Health to coordinate with participating academic centers and laboratories.
COVID-19 data
The department reported Thursday that Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — saw a decrease in hospitalizations of COVID-19.
The percentage of hospital beds taken up by patients with the virus fell by 0.9 percentage points on the department’s dashboard, with a new rate of 4.62%. The dashboard showed the service area with 1,125 available hospital beds and only 52 patients confirmed to have the virus.
Trauma Service Area L contains all of the hospitals located within Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
Bell County Public Health District officials also reported that local cases fell Thursday after a brief rise on Wednesday.
Active cases fell by 17 on Thursday — from a total of 358 on Wednesday — for a total of 341. The fall in cases also resulted in the incidence rate going down to 93.96 cases of the virus per 100,000 people in the county.
County officials did not report any new deaths Thursday, with the total remaining at 718.
The three additional deaths reported Wednesday included two men and a woman all in their 60s. The deaths occurred between the middle of August and the middle of October, according to the health district.
The county has now seen 33,934 total cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, with 32,875 having recovered so far.
School cases
Temple Independent School District continued to have one active confirmed case of COVID-19 at Western Hills Elementary Thursday, along with one probable case of the virus.
Belton ISD had 21 active cases of the virus, with six confirmed and 15 probable, accounting for about 0.13 percent of the district’s student and staff population.
Active confirmed cases in the district included one at Belton Early Childhood School, one at Pirtle Elementary, two at Tarver Elementary, one at Lake Belton Middle School and one at Belton High School.
Salado ISD reported having six active cases in the past week, with a student and staff member at Thomas Arnold Elementary and four students at Salado High School.
Killeen ISD had 33 active cases of the virus, accounting for about 0.07 percent of its population, including 22 students and 12 staff members.