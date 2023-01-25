Volunteers are needed as a Texas foster grandparent program expands to Bell County.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced Thursday the program’s expansion to the Temple-Belton-Killeen area, using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
About 25 local volunteers are needed to be foster grandparents to mentor and tutor students in local schools, child care centers, and Head Start programs, according to a news release from the state agency.
“We’re excited to bring the Foster Grandparent Program to the Belton/Killeen/Temple metropolitan area,” HHSC Deputy Executive Commissioner Haley Turner said. “This program is a great opportunity for older volunteers to affect the lives of young people within their community.”
Eligible adults over the age of 55 are matched with local children to serve as mentors and tutors under the program. Participants must complete an application, attend an interview, and pass a three-part background check. Participants receive training prior to volunteering, the agency said.
“Our foster grandparents truly make a difference by being role models to the children they serve,” Foster Grandparent Program Manager Emily Dressen said. “Showing up regularly lets the child know someone cares about them.”
Volunteers are asked to participate in the program between 20 to 40 hours each week. They will receive a tax-free stipend of $3.15 per hour to offset their time as well as mileage or transportation reimbursement.
HHSC was awarded $633,567 through the federal American Rescue Plan Act to expand its Texas volunteer program.
The program currently operates in Abilene, Austin, Corpus Christi, Denton, Lubbock, Lufkin, Mexia, Rosenberg, and surrounding counties.