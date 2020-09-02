Multiple power outages were reported Wednesday across Central Texas, according to Oncor. At least 500 customers were affected by outages in the Temple and Belton areas.
An outage reported just south of Miller Spring Park in Belton is affecting about 200 customers, according to the Oncor Storm Center. This outage was caused by "equipment failure" and power was expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m.
Another power outage near Oenaville affected about 480 customers and power was expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m.
Several other power outages were reported across Temple, including one outage that affected about 70 customers in the neighborhood near Lions Park. The Oncor Storm Center listed the cause of this outage as "vegetation/wildlife" and power was expected to be restored by 5 p.m.